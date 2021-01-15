Doris Mae Miller
Doris Mae Miller, born Jan. 25, 1927, in West Middlesex, Pennsylvania, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 10, 2021. She was a resident of Lake Placid, Florida, moving to Florida in 1984.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Miller, and her parents, Willis and Harriet Patton. She is survived by her three children, Cynthia O’Brien (William) of Lake Placid, Florida, Jennifer Morgenstern (Alan) of Fair Oaks, California and Byran Miller (Diane) of Transfer, Pennsylvania. She has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Doris was a member of First Assembly of God church in Sebring Florida for 35 years then First Assembly in Lake Placid. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She spent much of her time serving her church in the music and women’s ministries. Also, she was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed crafts and, through the years, enjoyed music, hosting family and friends, the water and camping.
Burial will be at Bushnell National Cemetery. Donations may be given to Good Shepard Hospice, 1100 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.