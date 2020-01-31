Dorothy E. Sadler
Dorothy Ellen Sadler, 96, of Clewiston, Florida, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at the Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on Dec. 11, 1923 in Parke County, Indiana, the daughter of David and Lenna (Martin) Pulliam, and was a graduate of Clinton Center High School class of 1942.
Dorothy married Albert Sadler on Nov. 30, 1942. Albert passed away on Jan. 18, 2005 in Sebring, Florida where the couple lived upon retirement.
Interment was at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida.