Dorothy Fleetwood
Dorothy (Sokolowski) Fleetwood, 92, passed away at her home in Sebring, Florida on Aug. 26, 2020, with her family.
She was preceded by the passing of her husband, Howard, in 2014. She is survived by her children, Maureen Fulginiti of Sebring, Karen Fleetwood of Ocala, Patrice Conolly of Sebring and Thomas Fleetwood of Clermont. She was also grandmother to five beautiful grandchildren, Jennifer Fulginiti, Ian Conolly (and Erika), Allyson Storey, Caitlin Walker (and Zane) and Bryce Fleetwood. In addition, she had three great-grandchildren, Audrey and Fionna Storey and Ewen Conolly.
Dorothy was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She met Howard while he was in the U.S. Navy stationed at Great Lakes, Illinois. She left Milwaukee, went to Yuma, Arizona to marry Howard and spent the next 22 years as a Navy wife, moving children and pets to many places in and out of the U.S. After both retired, they moved to Sebring, spending the rest of their lives here. Dorothy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, also quickly becoming known as “Mom” to her children’s friends. Anyone coming into the home had a home.
If wishing, contributions may be made to The Military Sea Services Museum, 1402 Roseland Ave., Sebring, FL 33870, to which she was an original member.
Final arrangements were made by Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home. Due to the current situation and per her wishes, no public service was held.