Dorothy J. Breedlove
Dorothy (Dot) Jean Casey Breedlove, 92, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 8, 2022, in Winter Park, Florida. Dot was born March 7, 1929, in Chattanooga, Tennessee to Hobart McKinley and Ethel Pierce Casey. She married James (Jim) L. Breedlove on Aug. 18, 1945. They moved to Florida in 1947 and, along with their four children, lived in various cities up and down the east coast of the state as Jim moved throughout his career with Florida Power and Light.
Developing, building and remodeling homes was a pastime for Dot and Jim. In the early years, they spent their vacations and summers enjoying their cabin at Lake Winfield Scott in Suches, Georgia with family and friends. In 1970, they purchased and developed their beloved “Honey Bear Mountain” in Highlands, North Carolina, which included their longtime summer home, “Chalet Amor.”
Dot was an avid tennis player and an accomplished bridge player, competing with friends several times a week. She was passionate about staying active and loved working out with her personal trainers. She was a natural gardener and could get anything green to grow. Dot was always ready for social events and loved to attend and host parties. She would be elegantly dressed from head to toe, usually with sparkles on her clothes and her infectious smile. She lived up to her nickname, “Hot Dot.”
Everyone who met and knew Dot would describe her as the most happy, selfless, patient, classy and loving person who truly cared about others. She loved listening to everyone’s life stories. She was always up for traveling with Jim and later in life with her daughters, and enjoyed visiting extended family and friends in Georgia, Tennessee and throughout Florida where they had memories in so many towns.
Dot is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; her only son, Les (Kelly); sister, Helen Casey Krum; and brother, Harold Casey. Her legacy will live on through her three daughters, Gayla Bergmann (Bob), Jeri Wohl (Jimmy) and Penny Rhine (Jack), all of Sebring and Avon Park, Florida; as well as her eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; who all affectionately called her Nanny. She is also survived by her sister, JoAnn Casey Coleman, of Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews.
Dot was an extraordinary woman, full of beauty and grace, who will always be loved and admired by her family and those she met. Her three daughters were her best friends and made countless memories with their adored mother. Life will not be the same without her but will always be so much better because of her. Cheers to you, Mom/Nanny. We love you and celebrate a life well lived.
A Celebration of Dot’s Life will be held for family members and friends at a later date.
To recognize her dedication to living a healthy life and her love for the Sebring community, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the future AdventHealth Sebring Wellness Facility. Please send donations (in Dot’s name) to AdventHealth Sebring Foundation, c/o Dorothy C. Breedlove, 4200 Sun ‘N Lake Blvd., Sebring, FL 33872. You may also call 863-402-5369 to contribute via phone or submit online at https://www.adventhealth.com/adventhealth-foundation.
