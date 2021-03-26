Dorothy J. Manzi
Dorothy Jeanne Manzi joined her savior, Jesus, on Monday, March 22, 2021. She was born and raised in Sebring, Florida, and moved to Lakeland in 1977. Dorothy formed a special relationship with God at a young age and developed that throughout her life.
Dorothy loved her career as land title researcher for the oil and gas industry. She was able to travel the country working on industry projects. She loved meeting new people and seeing new places. She enjoyed her church, her dogs and her family. Dorothy was most happy when she became a member of Ardella Baptist Church in Lakeland.
She is preceded in death by her son, Patrick Manzi; her parents, Rudolph and Dorothy Simpson; her maternal grandparents, Grover and Aletha Johnson; and paternal grandparents, Floyd and Pansy Simpson.
Dorothy is survived by daughter, Kimberly (Geno) Vega; son, Randolph Manzi; grandchildren, Tony, Richard, Andrew, Madeline, Matthew, Melody and Matteson; 12 great-grandchildren, and sisters, Beth Weddle and Sue O’Neal.
Dorothy lived a full life doing the things she loved, and is now enjoying eternal life in Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Ardella Baptist Church, 709 W. Pipkin Road, Lakeland, FL 33813 in Dorothy’s name.