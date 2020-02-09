Dorothy K. Overbey
Dorothy “Dot” Kidder Overbey, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 2, 2020.
She was born in Belle Glade, Florida, in 1934 to Ralph W. Kidder and Neva L. (Springer) Kidder. She was married to Jack Overbey in 1957 and moved to Sebring in 1965. She worked for the Highlands County school system until her retirement in 1997 but continued to volunteer at Fred Wild Elementary School for many more years.
Dot was a woman of great faith and loved music. She was a Sunday school and music teacher, and she played the piano and organ for more than 50 years at numerous funeral homes, churches and synagogues, including First United Methodist Church of Sebring and Church of the Redeemer in Avon Park. She was a member of St. Agnes Episcopal Church and became a member of the Daughters of the King in 2005.
With the impending arrival of Hurricane Irma, Dot evacuated to Palm Bay, Florida, to stay with her family. After the extensive damage caused by the storm, she decided to relocate to Palm Bay where she attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and enjoyed attending the Seniors at Lunch Program.
Dot is survived by her three children, Carolyn Moser (Allen “Moe”) of Roanoke, Virginia, Michael Overbey (Kathy) of Palm Bay, Florida and Keith Overbey (Stacy) of Palm Bay, Florida; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack Dean Overbey.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at St. Agnes Episcopal Church in Sebring, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the newly renovated chapel at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Melbourne, Florida.
