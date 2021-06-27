Dorothy L. Faircloth
Dorothy “Dot” Lucille Faircloth, age 77, of Sebring, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She was born Dec. 22, 1943 in Lakeland, Florida to Inice and Mildred (Grimes) Prine.
She attended Kathleen High School and graduated from Lee Academy in Cleveland, Tennessee in 1963. After returning home to Lakeland, she married Wendell Faircloth and together they were blessed with three sons. In 1978, they moved to Sebring where Dot was a cosmetologist for over 35 years. Dot was a loving and devoted wife, mother, nanny, sister and friend. She had the most generous and loving heart and touched many lives with her presence. Dot loved being around her family and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious authentic southern meals for everyone.
Dot is survived by her three sons, Wendell (Mary Jane) Faircloth of Sebring, Florida, Todd (Tessie) Faircloth of Sebring, Florida, and Scott (Carole) Faircloth of St. James City, Florida; brother, Donald Prine of Lakeland, Florida; sister-in-law, Betty (Bruce) Meadows of Tallahassee, Florida; brother-in-law, Dwayne (Joyce) Faircloth of Atlanta, Georgia; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Dot is preceded in death by her parents, and husband of 56 years, D. Wendell Faircloth. In keeping with Dot’s wishes, there will be a private family gathering at a later date.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com