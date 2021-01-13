Dorothy M. Barton
Dorothy M. “Dottie” Barton, 71, of Hayesville, North Carolina passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. She was a native of Hamilton, Ohio but had lived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida from a young age. She then moved to Sebring, Florida where she had worked as a real estate broker. Dottie moved to Hayesville in 1999.
She was an active member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Dottie had volunteered at REACH of Clay County, North Carolina; S.A.F.E. in Young Harris, Georgia and Meals on Wheels in Clay County. She enjoyed quilting and crafting and was known as the host of many family gatherings.
She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and MaryAnn Foley Siegle. She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen L. Rice, Jr.; a sister, Cindy LaForte; and a brother, Jim Siegle. Surviving are her husband, Scott Barton; a daughter, Kimberly Dokka (Gerald) of Atlanta, Georgia; two grandsons, Jacob and Stephen; a granddaughter, Ashley Lehman (Zach) of Avon Park, Florida; a great-grandson, Klayton.
Also surviving are six sisters, Nancy Baskett, Peggy Harris, Mary Welsh, Patricia Pella, Barbara Mondrach (Steve) and Rebecca Siegle; three brothers, Robert T. Siegle, Danny Siegle (Kathy) and Carl Siegle (Jeanie); father-in-law, Ken Barton; sister-in-law, Brenda Siegle; and brother-in-law, Nick LaForte (Lana). She is also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in the Chapel of Ivie Funeral Home in Hayesville, North Carolina with the Deacon Carl Hubbell officiating. The family requests that those who attend wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at facebook.com/iviefh. Interment will be in Hayesville First United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the services from 1-2:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made in honor of Dorothy M. “Dottie” Barton to Clay County Food Pantry, 2278 Hinton Center Road, Hayesville, NC 28904.
Ivie Funeral Home, Hayesville in charge of all arrangements. An online guest register is available at iviefuneralhome.com.