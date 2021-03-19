Dorothy M. Nichols
Dorothy M. Nichols, 93, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Monday, March 15, 2021. Mrs. Nichols was born March 31, 1927 in Sullivan, Indiana to John and Anna Bruce.
She was a homemaker and proud of being a Tupperware salesperson. Dorothy moved to Lake Placid about 43 years ago from Miramar. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Lake Placid and the Red Hat Society.
Survivors include her children, Pamela Free, Patricia Reiff and Larry Gee (Donita), all of Kokomo, Indiana; grandchildren, Denny Mize, Robert Mize, Lora Free, Bill Nichols and Candy Nichols; great-grandchildren, Taylor Mize, Chad Gaddis Jr., Kailyn Mize and Joseph Butcher III, and great-great-granddaughter, Gia Gaddis. Dorothy was preceded in death by her loving husband, William “Red” Nichols, and son, William A. Nichols.
Visitation will be held 1 p.m. until the funeral service begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 in Faith Baptist Church of Lake Placid. Entombment will be in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.