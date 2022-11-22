Dorothy R. Bates

Dorothy Raulerson Bates, 86, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 21, 2022, surrounded by her immediate family. Dorothy was born March 9, 1936, in Lake Butler, Florida. She was the daughter of Juanita and Thomas Raulerson. Dorothy married Don Bates in Sebring on Sept. 8, 1956, and together they raised four beautiful and strong daughters.

