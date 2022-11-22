Dorothy R. Bates
Dorothy Raulerson Bates, 86, passed away early Monday morning, Nov. 21, 2022, surrounded by her immediate family. Dorothy was born March 9, 1936, in Lake Butler, Florida. She was the daughter of Juanita and Thomas Raulerson. Dorothy married Don Bates in Sebring on Sept. 8, 1956, and together they raised four beautiful and strong daughters.
Dorothy and family moved to Sebring early in her life where she attended elementary school in Desoto City and graduated from Sebring High School in 1954. She received her AA degree from University of Florida and later was enrolled at the University of North Carolina.
Dorothy worked as sales manager for Bates Sons & Daughters for 40 years, retiring in 2018. She co-founded the Annual Caladium Festival and assisted in the management of the festival for 25 years. She played a major role in Bates Sons & Daughters in many areas.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Brian Fisher, and grandson, David Fisher. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don Bates; daughters, Wendy Fisher of New Bern, North Carolina, Sheri Bates and Terri Bates of Lake Placid, Florida, and Heidi Arnold (Arlon) of Ashford, Alabama.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Becky Rice (Mike), Rachel Althizer (Jeremy), and James Fisher, all of New Bern, North Carolina; Melody Bates of Lake Placid, Florida and Mary Grace Bates (Jesse) of Wilmington, North Carolina; Scott Cantwell (Bri) of Orlando, Florida and Paul Cantwell (Jayda) of Tallahassee, Florida; Daniel Wirick (Lynsey) of Grand Island, Nebraska, Jarrod Murphy of Lake Placid, Florida, and Abby Wirick of Palm Bay, Florida; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Jimenez (Roger); brother, Richard Raulerson; and sisters-in-law, Nan Carrier and Lucy Raulerson.
Dorothy was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid. She loved playing bridge, attending University of Florida football games, and working in the family business.
The family is very grateful for the care she received from Carlene Sylvester and Good Shepherd Hospice.
Service is on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at First Presbyterian Church in Lake Placid with visitation at 9 a.m. and service at 10 a.m. Donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid Florida.