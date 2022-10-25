Dorothy R. Cofield
Dorothy Rose Cofield was born May 8, 1933 in St. John’s, Newfoundland and passed away peacefully at home in Avon Park, Florida on Oct. 21, 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dorothy Rose Cofield was born May 8, 1933 in St. John’s, Newfoundland and passed away peacefully at home in Avon Park, Florida on Oct. 21, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband, J.B. (or “Jimmy” as she called him); parents, Clarence and Esther Antle; sisters, Edith Lester (Clarence), Florence French (Leonard), Marie Ash (Thomas), Ruth Auchinleck (William), Shirley Butt, Genevieve Milani (James), Joan Tucker (John), Clarice Vail, and June Norman (Kevin); brother, Robert Antle (Alice); and son-in-law, Donald Staples.
Left with sorrowful but grateful hearts are her children, Deborah Staples, Donna Younger (Steve), Darryl Cofield (Deborah), Katherine Shoemaker, and Betsy Layhew (Bill); 15 cherished grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way. Also leaving to mourn are her loving sisters, Marjorie Dicks (Donald) and Patricia Dicks (Dominic); brothers-in law, Fred Vail, Malcolm Butt and James Milani; and many nieces and nephews.
No words can truly describe the loss we feel today, nor the joy we feel for having Dorothy in our lives. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.