Dorothy S. Floyd
Dorothy S. Floyd of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, peacefully in her sleep at age 100. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation and Burial Society. NationalCremation.com
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Dorothy S. Floyd of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Dec. 2, 2021, peacefully in her sleep at age 100. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation and Burial Society. NationalCremation.com