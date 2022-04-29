Dorthy M. Blackwell
On April 23, 2022 our beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother Dotti M. Blackwell passed away in Sebring, Florida. She was 79 years old. Dotti is survived by her sons, Tim (Tammy) Blackwell and Tom (Crystal) Blackwell; her grandchildren, Jake (Jessica) Blackwell, Bobby Blackwell, Brooke Blackwell, Claire Blackwell and Sophie Blackwell; and great-granddaughter, Peach Blackwell.
Dotti was born on March 26, 1943, in Harlan County, Kentucky. She married Bob Blackwell in 1963. Both Bob and Dotti enjoyed golfing together. Dotti celebrated a few hole-in-ones along the way. She worked at Hendrick’s Regional Hospital in Danville, Indiana. She was the recipient of the Sagamore of the Wabash award from the governor of the state of Indiana for her civic efforts. She worked to support American Heart, American Parkinson Disease Association and sat on the Indiana State Board of Nursing. She appreciated the work of Good Shepherd Community Hospice Center in Sebring, Florida, her final resting place.
