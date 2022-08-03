Douglas H. Eason
Douglas “Doug” Henry Eason of Avon Park, Florida put in a change of address on Tuesday evening, July 19, 2022 at the age of 80 and passed on to live with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. After several weeks of declining health, Doug passed peacefully with his loving wife, Nadine Eason, and their four sons by his side.
Doug was born in New York, New York on Dec. 31, 1941 to Seth W. and Eugenia F. Eason. He grew up and attended college in Valdosta, Georgia. He spent many years on the city council of Avon Park, Florida and retired from South Florida State College.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jackson Melear Eason. Doug leaves behind his loving wife of 51 years, Charlotte “Nadine” Eason; his loving sons, Shane W. Eason (Sherri), John Mark Eason (Nickie), Paul David Eason, and Todd A. Eason (Jenny); his brother, Roger Eason; and his nine beautiful grandchildren, Bradley Gray, Joshua Eason, Victoria Jones, Cameron Eason, Jaymz (Brock) Reschke, Savannah Reschke, Jordyn Eason, Nadia Eason, and AJ Eason.
A viewing will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida at 10 a.m., immediately followed by the graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 22, 2022.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.