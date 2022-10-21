Dovie D. Driggers
Dovie D. Driggers, 92, passed away the morning of Oct. 19, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born Sept. 3, 1930 in Bonifay, Florida, to K. M. and Era Elizabeth Lee. She moved to Lake Placid, Florida, as a teenager.
Dovie married Bob Driggers on June 7, 1949 and started their family. Dovie is survived by her sister, Ida Loving of Lake Placid, Florida; and her four children, Dennis Driggers (Jeana) of Okeechobee, Florida, Wade Driggers (Julie) of Venus, Florida, Marilyn Hendrie (John) of Venus, Florida, and Pam Tavill (Jonathan) of Jacksonville, Florida. She leaves behind nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Dovie worked many jobs throughout her life including baiting trot lines along side Bob on Lake Istokpoga, packing oranges at the packing house and many knew her best as a clerk at Lake Placid Drug Store. She enjoyed working crosswords, crocheting, working in her yard and spending time with her family. She loved her desserts with a hot cup of coffee, making sure she always wore her lipstick.
Dovie was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid.
Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 with visitation beginning at 1 p.m.; service to follow at 2 p.m. and burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made in memory of our Dovie to the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring, Florida. Condolences may be expressed at www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.