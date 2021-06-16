Doyle A. Disbrow Sr.
Doyle Allen Disbrow Sr., 97, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Lake Placid, Florida. He was born Feb. 26, 1924, in Fairfield, Michigan to the late Clark and Nola M. (Baker) Disbrow. Doyle had been a resident since 1986 coming from Bangor, Michigan. He was a computer programmer, of the Protestant faith, and served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He is survived by his son, Doyle Allen Disbrow Jr. (Donna Nelson) of Traverse City, Michigan; five grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Martha Disbrow; second wife, Joanne Disbrow; sons, Alder Disbrow and Kennedy Disbrow; four brothers and one sister.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.