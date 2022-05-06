Dr. Frank R. Branca Sr.
Dr. Frank Ralph Branca Sr., age 88, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2022 in Avon Park, Florida. He was born on Nov. 11, 1933 in Mount Vernon, New York to Frank Edward and Emma (Reggerio) Branca.
Frank worked as a psychologist and was the mayor of the City of Miramar, Florida. He was of Catholic faith, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. Frank has been a resident of Avon Park since 1975, coming from Miramar. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, family time, and loved his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving children, Frank Branca Jr. (Bonnie), James Branca (Lisa), Matthew Branca and Paul Branca (Robyn), and brother, Ralph Branca (Ida). Surviving are also five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley, and his parents. The family would like to express their thanks to all of his friends, colleagues and the many others who made his life so full and happy, especially his long-term companion, Stephanie, and his caretakers, Nikki and Marina.
The family will receive friends from 4-5 p.m. until service time at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.