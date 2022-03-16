Dr. Joni P. Jones, age 86, passed away on March 12, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on April 25, 1935 to the late Russell D. and Elinor (Angell) Fouts. She had been a resident since 1991 coming from Cleveland, Ohio and was a member of Christ Fellowship Church in Sebring. She was also a member of the Florida Podiatric Medical Association and the Elks Lodge.
Joni is survived by her husband, John E. Arnett of Sebring, Florida; children, Steven C. Jones (Sheralee) of Sebring, Florida, Judith J. Lovett of Euclid, Ohio, Jennifer S. Laster (Jon) of Nashville, Tennessee, Charity S. Perteet (Anthony) of Euclid, Ohio, Joshua R. Jones (Jasmine) of Sebring, Florida, and Earnest S. Lewis (MizAnn) of Tampa, Florida; siblings, Robert Fouts (Kieran) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Susan McCormick of Fountain Hills, Arizona; sister-in-law, Helen Litscher of Lebanon, Indiana; 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Christian J. Litscher III; and her eldest son, Douglas A. Jones.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 4 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 3 p.m. Private family graveside services will be held in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.