Dr. Russell W. Ramsey
Dr. Russell Wilcox Ramsey went to be with his Lord on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, Fla.
Updated: July 31, 2023 @ 1:32 am
Russ was born on May 29, 1935, to Gen. Russell A. Ramsey and Louise W. Ramsey in Sandusky, Ohio. Before moving to Naples, Russ lived in Lake Placid, Fla.
Russ graduated from West Point Academy in 1957, and earned degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1963 and his Ph.D. from the University of Florida in 1970.
Russ honorably served our country as a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army during Vietnam in active duty. Russ was a diplomate of the U.S. Army War College, the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College, the Air Command & Staff College, and the Department of Defense Resources Management Institute.
During his career, Russ was a professor at Norwich University, Troy University, U.S. Army School of the Americas, Maxwell Air Force Base, and the University of Florida. Russ was an accomplished writer-author, produced 36 novels, two biographies, 60 free lance articles, and one TV script. Russ also held executive director positions with the Turner Jobs Corps Centers in Albany, Ga. and Gainesville, Fla.
Russ is preceded in death by his wife, Roberta S. Ramsey, Naples, Fla. in 2019. He is survived by his children, Carl Smith IV, St. Petersburg, Fla., Randall (Randy) Smith and wife Karol, Naples, Russell (Bobby) Ramsey, Orlando, Fla., and Dr. Ellen Carter, Mobile, Ala.; and grandchildren, Jay Smith, Trevor Smith and Kate Smith; and many other loving family members.
Memorial services will be held at the Fuller Funeral Home, 1625 Pine Ridge Road, Naples, FL 34109, at 11 a.m., Aug. 12, 2023. Online condolences may be offered at fuller naples.com.