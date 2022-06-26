Dr. Ruth H. Heckman
Dr. Ruth H. Heckman, 70, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022. A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church Lake Placid Genesis Center, 118 N. Oak Ave., Lake Placid, Florida with Pastors Keith Campbell and Todd Heckman officiating. The attire for the celebration service is casual athletic dress. Please represent your favorite athletic team(s) for this event. Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. Phone 863-465-4134.