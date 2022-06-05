Dr. Ruth H. Heckman
Dr. Ruth H. Heckman, 70, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday morning, May 28, 2022, at her residence. Ruth was born on June 4, 1951, in Decatur, Illinois and was the daughter of Jana (Williams) and John Hatfield.
Ruth was a graduate of the Illinois State University where she received her bachelor’s degree in education. A long-time resident of Highlands County, she worked in the tri-county area (Okeechobee, DeSoto, Highlands) for 40-plus years. Ruth was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Lake Placid. Ruth was an avid reader who enjoyed a great novel and all water sports including water skiing, knee boarding and tubing. She loved to be with her family and friends anytime they all could get together.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jana and John Hatfield; sister, Janet Farkas (Joe); and a brother, David Hatfield. Ruth is survived by her loving husband of 28 years, Darrell; son, Zachery; sisters, Nancy Ratts (Richard) and Carolyn Bragg (Rick); a host of nieces and nephews, as well a grand-nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Ruth’s life will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid, Genesis Center. Please follow the website for service updates. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.