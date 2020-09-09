Duane Kopta
Duane Kopta, 86, of Avon Park, Florida, went to be with his Lord on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020.
He was born Nov. 27, 1933, in Avon Park, Florida to Frank and Verrella Day (Bryant) Kopta. He was a graduate of Avon Park High School, Class of 1953, served in the U.S. Army, worked as a general contractor, was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church, a member of the Avon Park Rotary and a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
Duane is survived by his wife of 61 years, Wanda Sue Kopta of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Kenny Kopta (Andrea) of Olathe, Kansas, Darren Kopta (Debbie) of Avon Park, Florida and Jason Kopta (Rhonda) of Avon Park, Florida; sister, Frances Boney of Avon Park, Florida; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Rosa Marie Molesworth and Lorraine Spalding; and brother, Frank Kopta.
A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church with Rev. George Hall officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at noon. He will be laid to rest in Bougainvillea Cemetery following funeral services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870. The funeral service will be held in the large church sanctuary and will also be streamed on Facebook Live.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
