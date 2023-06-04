Duell Wise

Duell Wise, 75, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023. He was born on April 5, 1948, in Tallahassee, Florida to James Scott Wise and Mary Lucille (Johnston) Wise. He graduated from the University of Florida and had a long career in healthcare administration. He has been a resident of Highlands County for 18 years, and in his later years, enjoyed golfing and going out to lunch with his many great friends from Highlands Ridge.

