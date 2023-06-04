Duell Wise
Duell Wise, 75, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023. He was born on April 5, 1948, in Tallahassee, Florida to James Scott Wise and Mary Lucille (Johnston) Wise. He graduated from the University of Florida and had a long career in healthcare administration. He has been a resident of Highlands County for 18 years, and in his later years, enjoyed golfing and going out to lunch with his many great friends from Highlands Ridge.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marsha; daughters, Tara Costa (Robert) of Waycross, Georgia and Amanda Alessi of Tampa, Florida; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Marsha would like to express gratitude to our devoted caregivers for taking excellent care of us during the last several years in our home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to Vitas Healthcare (hospice), Suite 350, 115 S. Missouri Ave., Lakeland, FL 33815.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com