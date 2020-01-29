Dustin A. C. Nealis
Dustin Alexander Capua Nealis, 44, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020.
He was born Dec. 24, 1975 in Lake Wales, Florida to Mark and Linda Nealis. Dustin has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherralin Nealis of Avon Park; parents, Mark and Linda Nealis of Avon Park; sister, Crystal McDannold (Scott) of North Carolina; grandmother, Karen Nealis of Avon Park; grandmother, Sarajean Layne (Hershel) of North Carolina, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dustin is preceded in death by great-grandparents, Molly and Bill Lucas; grandfather, Richard Nealis; grandfather, Joseph Capua; grandmother, Gwanna Holtzclaw; step-grandfather, Frank Holtzclaw and other beloved family members who have passed.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Avon Park with Jason Kopta officiating.
