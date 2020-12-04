Dwaine L. Derrick
Dwaine Lindsey Derrick, 92, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Neffs, Ohio on June 5, 1928, to Sherman and Blanche Derrick. Dwaine served as a minister for the Pomona Valley Christian Center in Pomona, California for 25 years as well as numerous other churches. He was a member of Florida Avenue Baptist Church and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1991, coming from California.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Derrick; children, Marcia Frazier, Justin Derrick, Patrick Derrick; grandchildren, Rachel, Cheri, Derrick, Lauri, Curtis, Jason, Ryan, Jessica; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife of 50-plus years, Dorothy Baker Derrick; daughter, Deborah Napier; and grandson, Johnny Makin.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Florida Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. John Girdley officiating. Family will begin receiving friends at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for memorial contributions to be made to Florida Avenue Baptist Church or Vitas Hospice.
