Earl Bittaker Jr.
Earl Bittaker Jr., 77, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, in Lake Placid. Earl was a native Floridian who was born in Miami, Florida on Oct. 16, 1944. He was the son of Betty and Earl Bittaker Sr. Earl served his country with honors in the Florida Army National Guard.
He was the owner and operator of the Best Painters in Allapattah since 1984. Earl was a supporter of the local police officers and had a special place in the office for them to come and be able to do their paperwork. He and his wife moved to Lake Placid in 1997 after his retirement. Earl was an avid golfer and loved to play a great round. When he got his first hole-in-one, he was elated and wanted more. He was a member of Memorial United Methodist Church and the American Legion Placid Post 25.
Earl is survived by the love of his life of 52 years, TR; daughters, Carie and Erika (Scott), five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
A memorial service to celebrate Earl’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 500 Kent Ave., Lake Placid with Rev. Jerry R. McCauley and Rev. David Mullins officiating. Military honors will be presented by the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com
Arrangements are entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid; 863-465-4134.