Earl C. Conrad
Earl C. Conrad, born on Oct. 2, 1924, was one of eight children born to Chancy and Audra Conrad. He attended school in Lyons, Ohio, where he was president of the senior class. After graduation he joined the United States Army and fought in Germany from the Battle of the Bulge to the end of the European Conflict.
He attended Bob Jones University where he met and married Dorothy Jean Cobb from Sebring, Florida. After a year of further training, Earl and Jean set sail for India, where they spent most of the next 38 years. Earl gained great proficiency in the Marathi language of western India. He preached in Indian churches and youth camps, held dental clinics in villages where little or no medical help was available and spent several years overseeing the production of Christian literature in the Marathi language. In his final few years before retirement, Earl compiled a concordance on the Marathi Bible.
At age 65, Earl and Jean retired and settled in Sebring where they enjoyed some 30 years of activities, including 27 years of serving with Meals on Wheels, preaching at the New Testament Mission, and working for Child Evangelism. He and Jean joined Covenant Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder, Sunday school teacher and choir member. On March 30, 2021 Earl moved once again to his eternal home in heaven with the Lord whom he served.
He is survived by his wife of over 71 years, Dorothy Jean Conrad; three siblings, Nina Patton, Duane Conrad and Maxine Mabee; four children, Rebecca (Leroy) Nicholson, Robert (Jenny) Conrad, Deborah (Robert) Brooks and Rachel Conrad; nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service and burial will be at 10 a.m. on April 5 at Pinecrest Cemetery, followed later by a memorial service at Covenant Presbyterian Church at a date to be determined. Burial arrangements entrusted to Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. “To live is Christ and to die is gain.” Phil. 1:21.