Earl E. Ellerbee
Earl Eugene Ellerbee Sr. (Gene), 87, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 4, 2020, at the Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid.
Gene was born on Feb. 22, 1933, in Thomaston, Georgia and was the son of Mary (Baker) and Hoyt Ellerbee.
Gene has been a resident of Lake Placid since 1972, moving here from North Fort Myers with his “darlin’ Arlen.” Gene was a veteran, serving in the Navy. He was a retired businessman in the heating and cooling industry. Gene spent many long hours managing and operating Ardco Sales and Service. There were a lot of occasions when he would repair and service air conditioning units any time of the day, including weekends. Many of Gene’s friends would call him because they knew he would take care of them in a timely and honest manner.
In addition, Gene was an exceptional refrigeration technician. Gene often found himself repairing large refrigerating units for some of the local stores and restaurants. Gene was a member of the Lake Placid Kingdom Hall Jehovah’s Witnesses. He spent countless hours helping his fellow brothers and sisters. Even after he was no longer able to physically work, his equipment was always being used by a fellow Witness.
Gene enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling, camping and working in his yard and taking care of his animals, including a stray horse. With six children to raise, Gene found a lot of his earlier years camping and hunting with his children, entertaining them with nature in the surrounding areas. He loved to be with his family and friends anytime they could get together. Being an only child, he relished the time spent with his children.
Gene is preceded in death by his loving daughter, Gwendolyn Jean (Jeanie). He is survived by his loving ex-wife and companion, Margarete Arlen Ellerbee, and his children, Evelyn (Charles), Patricia, Margaret, Earl Jr. (Klyna), Donald (Mary); 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Gene suffered from dementia. Even through the stages of dementia, he never forgot his loved ones. Numerous hours were spent writing down names, birth dates and phone numbers, anything he could remember, so he would not forget.
A service to celebrate Gene’s life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Good Shepherd Hospice located in Sebring, Florida. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.