Earl E. Fisher
Earl E. Fisher, 80, of Avon Park, Florida, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.
He was born March 9, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio to Carl and Marie (Bayne) Fisher. Earl worked and retired as a lineman for Dayton Power and Light. He is of the Lutheran faith and has been a resident of Avon Park, Florida since 1998, coming from Marysville, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon L. Fisher of Avon Park, Florida; sons, Todd Fisher of Springfield, Ohio, Robert Thirkield of Raymond, Ohio and Wesley Thirkield of Exter, Missouri; daughter, Michelle Stanely of Exter, Missouri; and grandchildren, Megan and Earl Speicher.
Earl will be laid to rest in Lakeview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Hospice, 6850 New Tampa Hwy, Suite 600, Lakeland, FL 33815 or vitas.com.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.