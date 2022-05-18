Earl T. Gordon
Earl Thomas Gordon, 92, of Avon Park, Florida died Thursday morning, May 12, 2022 at Somers Hospice House. Originally from Whitehall, New York, Earl was dedicated to serving his country and community. He served honorably in the U.S. Army — Air Corps and then in the Air Force before transitioning to civilian life and moving with his family to Avon Park in 1959.
Earl served as the chief of Avon Park Police Department 1961 — 1971 and in 1973 he went to work for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department until his retirement in 1993. He attended First Baptist Church, Avon Park.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Jeanette (2019); daughters, Janice Lamberth and Paula Scott, and granddaughter, Shannon Scott. Earl is survived by his children, Ramona Gordon, Buddy Gordon and Glenda Newgent, eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church with interment following in Bougainvillea Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida.