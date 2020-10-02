Ed Simon
Ed Simon entered this life on Sept. 13, 1927, and left this life for Heaven on Sept. 27, 2020, at Linton, Indiana.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his loving bride of nearly 69 years, Patricia Ann (Blanton) Simon on April 13, 2020; and nine siblings.
Ed is survived by his son, Joseph E. Simon (Terry) and their children, Erin Cole, Jared E. Simon and Lindsey Gabor, all of Ohio; a daughter, Margaret Ann Simon of Linton and his baby sister, Margie Jean Shields in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Additionally, three great-grandchildren in Ohio and a large family of cousins, nieces and nephews scattered throughout the United States.
In 1970, the family moved to Avon Park, Florida, where he and his wife joined the teaching staff of the School Board of Highlands County. Ed worked as a classroom teacher for seven years, then as guidance counselor for 10 years.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Anderson-Poindexter Chapel in Linton. Ed will be laid to rest in Peavey Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, and from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ed & Pat Simon Scholarship Fund at Johnson University (formerly Johnson Bible College), 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998 or Switz City Christian Church, P.O. Box 152, Switz City, Indiana 47465.
All arrangements were entrusted to Meng Family Funeral Homes, Anderson-Poindexter Chapel in Linton. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at andersonpoindexter.com.