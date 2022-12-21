Edward A. Frawley
Edward Austin Frawley, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on July 20, 1941 in Bronx, New York, the son of Edward and Florence (Lord) Frawley.
Edward worked as a locker room attendant, was an avid ham radio operator, had a love for animals, and has been a resident of Sebring since 1987, having come from North Miami, Florida.
He is survived by many friends who will miss him dearly. Edward was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joan, and a brother.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.