Edward “Bruce” Wyss
Edward “Bruce” Wyss, 79, passed peacefully at his home in Avon Park on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.
Bruce was born in Canastota, New York, the youngest of five siblings on Jan. 2, 1941. He was a dairy farmer in Fenner, New York and moved to Sebring in 1987.
Bruce was a quiet, gentle man, who loved nature and the outdoors. He had a deep appreciation for early period bottles and antiques, and became an auctioneer in 1973. He later retired from The Tampa Tribune after 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Carolyn; two sons, E J Wyss of Syracuse, New York and Patrick (Stacie) Wyss of Earlville, New York; daughter, Lisa Ericson of Alex Bay, New York; stepdaughter, Chrissy Westcott of Miami, Oklahoma; brother, Fred (Mimi) Wyss of New Melle, Missouri; and his grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date in New York State. Cremations services of Mid-Florida handled arrangements.