Edward H. James
Edward Harold James, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 in Sebring, Florida with his family at his side. He was born on June 3, 1931 in Niles, Michigan to the late William Harold and Irene Magdalene (Brown) James.
He worked as a purchasing agent in the automotive industry at Bendix Corporation in South Bend, Indiana, and was of the Baptist faith. Edward was a U.S. Navy veteran who auditioned for and was accepted to play in the Navy band. He was a member for over 50 years in the Barbershoppers Society. Edward enjoyed listening to music, playing the piano, singing and was an avid fan of Notre Dame.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Helen; son, David H. James of Margate, Florida; Daniel Goss (Melissa) of Sebring, Florida; Ben Goss (Lynn) of Appomattox, Virginia; Tim Goss of Colorado; five grandchildren, Ryan James, Danyale Goss, Josh Goss, Alexa Bravick, and Shay Rodriguez; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.