Edward J. Jackson
Edward J. Jackson, 85, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on July 18, 2020, at AdventHealth Sebring.
A native of Lakeland, Georgia he moved to this area in the early 1950s from Lacoochee, Florida. Ed served in the U.S. Army. He was the general manager for over 40 years first at Reveals Crate Mill then Elberta Crate Mill.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Cecil Jackson; sons, Ray, Jimmy, Ronnie and Ricky Jackson; brothers, Homer Lee and Skip Harrsion, James and Walt Jackson; sisters, Ducie, Tankie, Doddle Bug and Sue Jane Harrison. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty L. Jackson; son, Ricky (Debbie) Norris; nine grandchildren, Alicia Jackson, Ronnie Jackson Jr., Camon (Susan) Bennett, Creg (Nam) Roe, Christian Norris, Trey (Cassie) Norris, Kaylee Norris, Jimmy Ray Jackson and Crystal (Jerry) Humphries; brother, Junior Harrison; numerous great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.