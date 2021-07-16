Edward J. Miller
Edward Joseph Miller “Ed”, of Lake Placid, Florida, went to be with our Lord early Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021. Ed was a native of Michigan, born Jan. 16, 1939 in Detroit. He was the only son of Mae Martin Miller and Albert C. Miller.
Ed was a U.S. Army veteran. He was self-employed most of his working career and has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 47 years. He attended First Presbyterian Church. He was a member of the Lake Placid Elks Lodge 2661 and was a past Exalted Ruler in 1986, which he was very proud of.
Ed is survived by his wife, Patricia, whom he wed in 1962; children, Lori (Kerry) Thompson, Eddie (Kim) Miller, and Karen (Joni) Phillips; seven grandchildren and he was blessed with five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Mark, and great-granddaughter Layla.
The family has planned a memorial service to celebrate his memory Saturday, July 17, at 3 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Pastor Drew Severance will celebrate. Memorial service is under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home. Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.