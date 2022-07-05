Edward J. O’Toole Jr.
Edward John O’Toole Jr., age 84, passed away on June 28, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on March 21, 1938 in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the son of Edward John O’Toole and Hannah ( Hughes) O’Toole. Edward proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, was of Catholic faith, and has been a resident of Sebring, Florida, since 2003. Born in Syracuse, New York he enjoyed camping, riding motorcycles and loved life.
Edward is survived by his loving wife, Shirley, and son, Ethan James O’Toole of Chantilly, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Patrick Michael O’Toole Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Baker officiating.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.