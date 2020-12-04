Edward M. Palmer
Edward M. Palmer, 84, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at AdventHealth Hospital in Sebring, Florida due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. Ed was born on March 16, 1936, in Alfred, New York, the son of Fred and Doris Palmer. On Nov. 28, 1959, in Greenwood, he married Suzanne Lippert, the love of his life, and they remained married for 61 years.
Ed was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother and friend. He spent much of his life in service to others; his skillful hands and can-do attitude made any problem fixable. Ed began his career as a draftsman, eventually rising through the ranks to become senior vice president of a manufacturing company. He also served as chairman on his church’s administrative board.
While his sons were young, Ed served as both Cubmaster and Scoutmaster, influencing many young men and helping his sons, Todd and Michael, to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. After retirement from his “official” career, Ed started a second career in Highlands Ridge as a handyman. He was always happy to help with everything from building screened porches to fixing leaky sprinklers, often answering the call in the wee hours of the night or on holidays. During his time in Highland’s Ridge, Ed cherished the many friends he made, and he particularly enjoyed heading out with his buddies to enjoy the links.
His favorite pastime, though, was spending time with family and friends. Ed will be missed most of all by his family, who loved and admired him deeply, especially his granddaughters Natalie and Isabelle, with whom he shared a special bond. Ed’s sunny disposition and big heart were a huge influence on anyone who was lucky enough to call him dad, grandpa, or uncle Ed and the “Ed & Sue” combo was welcome at any party or gathering. He left an indelible mark on those he touched, and left the world a better place for having been in it.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne; sons, Todd (Michelle Cardinell) Palmer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and Michael (Scott Dolny) Palmer of Boston, Massachusetts; granddaughters, Natalie and Isabelle Palmer of Murfreesboro, Tennessee and brother, Jim (Faith) Palmer of Avon Park, Florida. He will be also missed by his nieces, nephews and many special friends. Ed was predeceased, in addition to his parents, by his sister, Jean Snyder and brother, Jack Palmer.
A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at a future date, post-COVID, when it’s safe for people to attend.
In lieu of flowers, Ed’s family would appreciate a donation to one of the following organizations, Ed’s Tribute page to fund a cure for Alzheimer’s at http://act.alz.org/goto/EdPalmer or donate in honor of Ed to help veterans secure employment at hireheroesusa.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.