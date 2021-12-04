Edward Onnie (Ed) Niemi of Avon Park, Florida passed away Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Tampa General Hospital at the age of 83. He was born Dec. 17, 1937, in Mass City, Michigan to Onnie E. and Vieno (Lahti) Niemi. Ed has been a longtime resident of Highlands County, Florida, most recently Avon Park.
Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army after high school and served 1958–1960. After the Army, he worked as a logger and heavy equipment operator in both Michigan and Florida. He enjoyed working with wood and crafts, fishing, hunting and just being outdoors.
Ed is survived by his children, Michael (Karla) Niemi of Eagle River, Wisconsin, Gary (Theresa) Niemi of Avon Park, Florida and Susan Niemi of Avon Park, Florida; his grandsons, Matthew Niemi of Houghton, Michigan and Christopher Niemi of Avon Park, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Cathleen Crunkelton and Arelene Niemi; siblings, Mary Ann (Dale) Blake and Melvin Niemi; niece, Judy Blake; grand-nephew, Kurt Blake.
Graveside service will be officiated by Pastor Tim Taylor of Lake Placid Nazarene Church on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Bougainvillea Cemetery, 591 U.S. 27 N., Avon Park, Florida 33825. Immediately following will be a potluck lunch held at the Avon Park Lakes Clubhouse. If needed, dishes can be dropped off at the clubhouse prior to attending the service.
Services are being handled by Stephenson-Nelson Funeral home of Avon Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 East Circle Street, Avon Park, Florida 33825.