Edwin G. Enfinger
Edwin “Gene” Enfinger, age 87, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Feb. 14, 1935 in Auburndale, Florida, the son of Abbie and Eunice Mae (King) Enfinger.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Edwin “Gene” Enfinger, age 87, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Feb. 14, 1935 in Auburndale, Florida, the son of Abbie and Eunice Mae (King) Enfinger.
Gene was a farmer, of Lutheran faith, and has been a resident of Sebring since 2007, having come from Belle Glade, Florida. He enjoyed fishing. He was a huge football fan and loved to watch the Gators and Dolphins.
He is survived by his loving wife, Laura Mae; son, Edwin Eugene Enfinger Jr; and daughters, Diane Stokes and Mary Eunice Baxley (Harold). Also surviving are five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandra Green.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephenson nelsonfh.com.