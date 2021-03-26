Edwin Hirsch
Edwin Hirsch, 78, of Sebring, Florida passed away March 21, 2021 at his home. He was born in Yonkers, New York to Morris Hirsch and Flora Florence Blum.
He is survived by his sister, Sharon Truncale; sons, Michael Hirsch (Kimberly), Robert Cole (Renee), and John Falzarrano; daughter, Debra Lazzell; grandchildren, Alexandra Evans (Skot), Jordan Wilson (Lane), Michaeli Hirsch, Dakota Hirsch, Kyle Lazzell (Leticia), Zack Lazzell, Summer Lazzell, Justyn Cole, Nicole Miller (Matt), Ashley Cole, Dori Cronic, Danielle Falzarrano, and Craig Brower; great-grandchildren Carson Evans, Gibson Evans, Milenna Grisoli, Raphael Grisoli, Brooklynn Henry, and Declan Miller. Additionally, Edwin’s extended family includes numerous nieces and nephews, and former daughter-in-law, Dori Culla. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Lauren Hirsch.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Sebring, Florida. Please contact Michael Hirsch at michaelhirsch1973@gmail.com for directions.