Edwin L. Marty Jr.
Edwin LeRoy Marty Jr., 86, of Lake Placid, Florida, passed on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. He was born Feb. 25, 1937 to Edwin and Dorothy Marty in Belleville, Wisconsin.
Edwin is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carol; daughter, Sheree; son, Scott; grandchildren, Travis, Tierra, Tyler, Michelle and Samantha, and many relatives.
He was employed at Thorstad Chevrolet, Madison, Wisconsin for many years until moving to Florida in 1997. He was an avid fast pitch men’s softball player (third base) on several teams and leagues for many years and received a plaque for 30 years participation in Mt. Vernon softball tournaments (1951-1981) and Everlasting plaque in 1996. He was a member of Lake Placid Moose since 1999. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and St. Louis Cardinals. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
There will be no visitation or services. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting www.scottfuneralservices.com. Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.