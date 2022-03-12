Elaine B. Manderville
Elaine B. Manderville passed away on March 9, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family in Sebring, Florida.
Elaine was born in Watervliet, New York to John and Stella Mroz on April 10, 1927. She went to school at Watervliet High School and attended Siena College. She worked and served her communities by working in the university system as well as state agencies. Her family was the center of her life. She was a loving mother and wife, and enjoyed a good laugh. She loved music by Andre Reiu and cooking Polish dishes.
Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, John and Stella Mroz; her brother, John Mroz; her sister, Joan Glynn; and sister-in-law, Patricia Manderville.
Elaine is survived by Daniel Manderville, her loving husband of 70 years; her children, Bryan Manderville and his wife Clara, Kathe Manderville, June Fisher and her husband Tom, and Patty Manderville; her sister, Marion Alaxanian-Clementi; her grandchildren, Ashley Manderville, Travis Overly, Daniel Fisher, Brandon Manderville, and Bryan Manderville; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Overly, Jessica Fisher, Caroline Overly, and Josie Fisher; and brother-in-law, Frank Manderville.
Visitation will be Monday, March 14, 2022 at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. at Morris Funeral Chapel, in Sebring, Florida. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Placid, Florida.
Arrangements being handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.