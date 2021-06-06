Elaine M. Powers
Elaine Marie Powers, age 71, passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Feb. 8, 1950 in Queens, New York to the late Arthur Ammirati and Rose Brino. She moved to the area in 2004 from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Elaine was a crafter, puzzler, an avid reader, and was the activities director Bingo Lady. She was an avid animal lover, gardener, and was very family oriented. Elaine loved to travel and to cook.
Survivors include her husband, Gregory Noah Powers, of Sebring, Florida; children, Richard Seifert, of Davenport, Florida, Drew Seifert, of San Antonio, Texas, Anthony Powers, of Duncanville, Texas, Robert Powers, of Sebring, Florida, and Noah Powers, of Palmer, Texas; brother, Arthur Ammirati of Beverly Hills, Florida; sisters, Annette Hagar of Brooksville, Florida, Joanne Strength of Lake Placid, Florida, Lorraine Goldenberg of Boca Raton, Florida, and Evelyn Ammirati of Odessa, Florida; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Good Shepherd Hospice.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.