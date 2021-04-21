Elaine R. Wright-Murphy
Elaine Roberta Wright-Murphy, 76, of Okeechobee, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021, at home in Sebring, Florida. She was born on Aug. 24, 1944. Elaine worked at the Okeechobee Livestock Market. She then became the wife of Mabry and managed the office of Murphy Trucking. Elaine then moved on to become a special education paraprofessional at Seminole Elementary School in Okeechobee.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Bobbie and Henry Wright; husband, Mabry Murphy; sister, Ginny Author; daughter, Angela Stokes; stepson, Robert Murphy; and grandson, Justin King. She is survived by her children, Clarence Steven Prescott, Robert Henry Prescott (Sonya) and Brandon Rogers Murphy (Hattie Anne); stepchildren, Gene Murphy, Steven “Monkey” Frady, Milton Murphy, Linda Ann Unger (Brett), Carolyn Rogers, Joy Whidden (Greg “Spook”) and Debbie Lawrence (Tim); sister, Pandy Farrell; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arrangements by Akin-Davis Funeral Home, Clewiston, Florida.