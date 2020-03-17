Eleanor C. Whetstine
Eleanor Coleman Whetstine, 91, passed away peacefully at her home on March 12, 2020.
She was born on July 15, 1928 in Munhall, Pennsylvania to George and Mary (Yusko) Harrey. Eleanor had been a Sebring resident since 1974 coming from Greentree, Pennsylvania. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Eleanor attended The University of Pittsburgh and was the former co-owner of Planograph Studios Inc. in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
She was the founder of the Highlands Delta Chorale and was the former editor of Rockwell International in Pittsburgh. Eleanor was the organist for Resurrection Lutheran Church and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and staff organist for Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Homes for 25 years.
She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Ann McDermott of Sebring, Florida and Margaret Hromanick of West Mifflin, Pennsylvania; stepchildren, Thomas Coleman of Sandy, Utah, Marsha Waters of Mesa, Arizona and Lynne Culligan of Mulkey Town, Illinois; step-grandchildren, Virginia Waters of Mesa, Arizona and Warren Waters of Anchorage, Alaska; nieces, Deborah Bishop of Dravosburg, Pennsylvania, Lynda Nesiti also of Dravosburg and Pamela Stoupis of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home Chapel in Sebring, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.