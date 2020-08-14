Eleanor O. Reyes
Eleanor Orquia Reyes, 92, of Avon Park, Florida passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Carlos Orquia and Maria Magallanes. She was born in Infanta, Philippines on Dec. 9, 1927. Eleanor had been a resident of Highlands County since 1989, formerly living in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was a member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Eleanor was a teacher and pharmacist in the Philippines and worked at the Review & Herald Publishing Association in Hagerstown, Maryland.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Leticia Riordan of Pennsylvania and Lynn Reyes of Maryland; sister, Herminia M. Orquia of Florida; and brother, Bernardo Orquia of Georgia. Surviving are also four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Lydia Orquia, Amadeo Orquia, Carmencita Orquia and Leticia Orquia.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.