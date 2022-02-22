Elease F. DeYoung
Elease Farmer DeYoung, our beloved mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in her beautiful home in Sebring, Florida on Friday evening, Feb. 11, 2022.
Elease was born on May 23, 1940 in Florence, South Carolina, to loving parents Thomas and Sallie Farmer. She was a 1957 graduate of Florence High School in Florence, South Carolina. Having earned her license in 1980, Elease was a full-time active realtor professional, with over 42-plus years of experience in the state of Florida, who loved meeting new clients and selling real estate. She was a Double Centurion Award Producer, belonged to the Multi-Million Dollar Club and achieved a closing on over a million dollars in sales on multiple occasions. She was also a Certified New Home Specialist Designation and a Creative Building Consultant. She continued a very active lifestyle that included going out for dinner, thrift shopping and spending time with family. Elease was a loving and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who was kind-hearted, caring and loved to share a laugh. Elease was always willing to lend a helping hand to family or friends, and her kindness, generosity and love will be greatly, greatly missed.
Elease will be forever cherished and remembered by her husband of 34 years, John DeYoung of Sebring, Florida; son, Allen Simmons (Eulalin) of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Debra Pace of Sebring, Florida; son, Victor Simmons (Jane) of Orlando, Florida; son, Jonathan Simmons (Jackie) of Memphis, Tennessee; and six grandchildren, Christopher Simmons (Raquel), Jonathan Jr. Simmons, Braden Simmons, Katherine ‘Kitty’ Simmons, Caroline Simmons, and Dante Simmons; one sibling, Sharon Bracci (Paul); and family pet, Dolce.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Johnnie Farmer (Sally); her sister, Minnie Singletary (Charles); her parents, Sallie Rairden (George) and Thomas Farmer (Thelma); and her siblings, T.C. Farmer (Jean), Robert ‘Bobby’ Farmer (Janet), and Linda Fay Kersey (John).
A celebration of Elease DeYoung’s life was at 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.