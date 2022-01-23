Elinor J. Thorpe
Elinor “Ellie” Jean Thorpe of Sebring, Florida went to be with the Lord on Jan. 1, 2022 at the age of 91. Ellie was born on Jan. 7, 1930 in Battle Creek, Michigan, the daughter of Lewis and Roma Sackett.
She retired from Kellogg’s in 1992, after 41 years of faithful service. While an employee, she achieved membership in the Kellogg’s 25-Year Club.
Ellie is survived by her sons, Rick (Ann) Thorpe Il and Randy (Darla) Thorpe; and her daughter, Cyndi (Steve) Swan; seven grandchildren, Dawn (John) Dye, Rick Thorpe Ill, April (Jason) Knickerbocker, Andrea (James) Lipscomb, Dustin Dowding, Greg Thorpe, and Devan Dowding; 19 great-grandchildren, Ashlee and Andrew Whitcomb, Hayden, Shelby, Alora, Cadence, Gabriel, Willow and Raelynn Thorpe, Gabi (Caleb) Steele, Carmen and Jackson Knickerbocker, Brionna Mallernee, Kimberly, Austyn, Avery, Kotah and Henley Lipscomb and Harlee Dowding; four siblings, Robert Sackett, Josephine Seivert, Kenneth Sackett and Douglas Sackett. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Richard Garrett Thorpe I, and her sister, Barbara Sackett Persing.
Ellie was truly a wonderful mother, sister and grandmother who was actively involved in all areas of her family’s lives. There is a reason they call her “Great.” Ellie is best described as a Proverbs 31 woman; she lived her entire life desiring to be a blessing to others and many times was given opportunities to express His Love to others through her gift of encouragement. She was a charter member of Pennfield Presbyterian Church and was actively involved in exercising her gift of hospitality at every opportunity.
Ellie also won many ribbons for exceptionalism in her areas of talent in the annual Calhoun County Fair. She blessed countless loved ones and friends with her amazing culinary skills, claiming the reason everything tasted so good was the love she put in. Ellie put love in everything she did.
Shortly before she went to be with the Lord, she clearly stated while pointing upward, “l am ready to go to heaven.” Fulfilling II Timothy 4:7, I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Sebring, Florida at Lakeshore Manor on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 beginning at 11:30 a.m.
A Michigan Celebration of Life will be held Monday, July 18, 2022 at Pennfield Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. The church is at 7979 St. Mary’s Lake Road, Battle Creek, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at a graveside service at Fort Custer National Cemetery.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations in Ellie’s memory be given to Pennfield Presbyterian Church or the American Heart Association.
