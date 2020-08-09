Elizabeth A. Schrader
Elizabeth (Libbie) Ann Schrader, née Isley, 92, of Sebring, Florida, died peacefully at home on Aug. 2, 2020.
Libbie was born on Oct. 6, 1927, in Flat Rock, Indiana, to the late Ralph and Cedora Isley; and was preceded in death by husband of 49 years, George Schrader; brothers, Charles, Maurice and Harold; and son-in-law, John Means.
Raised on a farm, but never fully admitting to being a farm girl, Libbie grew up in Shelby County, Indiana, graduating from Mount Auburn High School and then from Indiana University. She developed a great talent for sewing, honed through 4-H, bringing home many a blue ribbon from the county fair; and even received national recognition in Woman’s Home Companion magazine, in which she was featured modeling several outfits she had made herself.
Libbie spent her career as an elementary school teacher, first in LaPorte, Indiana and then Columbus, Indiana; taking a break to raise her family in Long Island, New York and Hollywood, Florida. Later in life she took up teaching again as a gifted teacher in South Florida. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated community volunteer, and since moving to Sebring in 2000, served as a volunteer at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School, was a member of the Sebring Women’s Club and an active member at First Presbyterian Church of Sebring.
Traveling was a passion for Libbie, and she saw the world, often with her husband George, fully embracing the benefits of his role flying for Pan American Airways, never hesitating to jump on a plane to see a new place. Her travels culminated with an around-the-world journey in 1992 with a close friend in which they circumnavigated the globe in 45 days.
Was always a great hostess and known for both planned and impromptu gatherings, often overheard to profess “it’s five o’clock somewhere!” Family and friends, by whom she will be greatly missed, are invited to raise a glass in memory of Libbie’s generous and joyful spirit.
A loving mother and grandmother, Libbie is survived by daughters, Christine (William) Gregory of Sebring, Florida, Cynthia Means of Tampa, Florida and Lynn (William) Anderson of Columbus, Ohio; and grandchildren, Laura Gregory (Ben Geldeard), Amanda (Elic) Kirby, Graham Anderson and Trevor Anderson.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations to National Wildlife Federation (NWF.org) or First Presbyterian Church of Sebring, 319 Poinsettia Ave., Sebring, FL 33870, may be made in Libbie’s honor.